‘This is a task for you’: Pune techie makes 67 transactions, loses Rs 66 lakh in investment scam

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“This is a task for you.” A 37-year-old techie was told after he was added to a fraudulent investment platform. Convinced that he was completing assigned tasks and making profits, he carried out 67 transactions totalling more than Rs 66 lakh before realising he had been duped. The fraud came to light when he attempted to withdraw his accumulated profits and was asked to pay an additional Rs 9 lakh as an exchange fee, police said.
The victim of the cyber fraud, an IT firm company employee from Hadapsar, was lured into the scam through fraudulent WhatsApp and Telegram groups that offered stock trading and investment opportunities. According to the FIR registered by the Pune City Cyber Police, the complainant transferred from his and his wife’s account, to as many as 38 mule accounts over a period of a few weeks over August and September.
The cyber fraudsters used a combination of task-based activities, small initial returns and the promise of high profits to gain the victim’s confidence before persuading him to make increasingly large investments.
Initially, the complainant was added to a WhatsApp group with more than 700 members on August 19. The group administrator introduced herself as a manager of a company and shared information about share trading. He was subsequently directed to a Telegram group, which had more than 4,000 members, where other administrators promoted an investment platform and encouraged him to participate in trading activities.
The complainant was then added to another Telegram group, where he was initially assigned ten tasks. These involved opening links, taking screenshots of images and posting them in the group. For subsequent tasks, he was asked to invest money, beginning with amounts ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000.
According to the officers probing the case, the initial transactions were small, and the victim was allowed to withdraw some money credited as profits. On his first investment of around Rs 1,000, he was promised a return of 40 per cent. After completing the transaction, he received Rs 1,403 in his bank account. Subsequent withdrawals of small amounts further reinforced his belief that the platform was genuine. He subsequently made repeated transfers through UPI, IMPS and RTGS from his own accounts and his wife’s bank account.
The complainant made 67 transactions, with the total amount transferred was 66.15 lakh.
Meanwhile, the trading platforms displayed an accumulated balance of nearly Rs 79.82 lakh, representing his investment and profits. When he attempted to withdraw the amount, however, the request was not processed.
The administrators told him that he would have to pay Rs 9 lakh as an exchange fee before the funds could be released. This demand raised suspicions and led him to realise that the profits displayed on the platform may have been fictitious. He subsequently approached the cybercrime authorities and registered complaints through the national cybercrime reporting portal before the Pune City Cyber Police registered an FIR.