‘This is a task for you’: Pune techie makes 67 transactions, loses Rs 66 lakh in investment scam

“This is a task for you.” A 37-year-old techie was told after he was added to a fraudulent investment platform. Convinced that he was completing assigned tasks and making profits, he carried out 67 transactions totalling more than Rs 66 lakh before realising he had been duped. The fraud came to light when he attempted to withdraw his accumulated profits and was asked to pay an additional Rs 9 lakh as an exchange fee, police said.

The victim of the cyber fraud, an IT firm company employee from Hadapsar, was lured into the scam through fraudulent WhatsApp and Telegram groups that offered stock trading and investment opportunities. According to the FIR registered by the Pune City Cyber Police, the complainant transferred from his and his wife’s account, to as many as 38 mule accounts over a period of a few weeks over August and September.