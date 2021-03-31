scorecardresearch
Pune: Techie found dead in Kondhwa, cops suspect suicide due to job loss

According to the police, Umap was found dead inside his room at around 10 am by his family members.  The police said Umap was depressed after losing his job during last year's lockdown

March 31, 2021 12:38:04 pm
man and daughters found dead in wellThe police suspect that Rushikesh Maruti Umap died by suicide after losing his job.  

A 29-year-old engineer was found dead at his residence in Thosar Nagar in Kondhwa Budruk area. The police suspect that Rushikesh Maruti Umap died by suicide after losing his job.

