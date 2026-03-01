Fraudster posing as ISRO scientist dupes Pune techie of Rs 42 lakh in matrimonial scam

According to the police, the fraudster took Rs 42 lakh from the complainant over a period of one year, during which he repeatedly sought money on various pretexts after promising to marry her.

Posing as a scientist with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), a habitual online impersonator allegedly duped a 30-year-old IT professional from Pune of Rs 42 lakh after connecting with her on a well-known matrimonial website and promising to marry her. Police said the suspect used the money to fund his gambling addiction.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered on Saturday at the Wakad police station under the Pimpri Chinchwad police, based on a complaint filed by the woman, who works with a multinational IT company in Pune.

The complainant stated that she had connected with the man’s profile, in which he identified himself as an ISRO scientist and claimed to be a resident of Navi Mumbai. As the two began communicating, he promised marriage. Subsequently, he started asking for money, citing reasons such as professional training and upgrading skills required for his work at ISRO, officials said.