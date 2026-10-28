Pune techie travels to Indore firm, realises he lost Rs 2.17 crore in stock scam

A Pune-based 47-year-old software engineer was allegedly duped of Rs 2.17 crore in a share trading fraud over several months. Fraudsters used a WhatsApp group, fabricated investment records, a fake Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) certification, and promises of extraordinary returns to win his trust, the Pimpri-Chinchwad cyber police said after registering an FIR.

The alleged fraud began on August 3, when the executive came across an advertisement related to share market investments while browsing Instagram at his workplace. Clicking on it led him to a WhatsApp group named ‘Capital Strategy Community’, where members shared stock market tips and screenshots purportedly showing profits from their investments.

One group member, posing as a representative of a financial services company, claimed the firm guided share market investments and initial public offerings (IPOs). The complainant was directed to another person for investment advice. In this group, members regularly posted screenshots of their purported IPO allotments and profits, creating the impression that investors were making money by following the advice. The executive observed the group for two days before showing interest in purchasing shares recommended by its members.

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He was then advised to download another application through a link shared by the ‘investment adviser’. The app displayed what appeared to be a SEBI certificate in the name of a securities company, convincing him that the platform was legitimate. The victim began investing, initially transferring Rs 30,000. He was subsequently asked to transfer additional amounts to secure IPO allotments. As the purported investments grew, the application displayed large returns.

Increase in demands

Investigators said the amounts demanded by fraudsters increased sharply over the following weeks. On being told that he had been allotted an IPO worth Rs 50 lakh, the victim was initially reluctant to invest such a large sum. However, the ‘adviser’ on the group persuaded him that he was fortunate to have received the allotment and could make substantial profits, the FIR states.

Between August and September, the complainant transferred money through multiple transactions to several bank accounts provided by the platform. The total amount reached Rs 2.17 crore. Meanwhile, the application showed his investments and purported profits totalling approximately Rs 3.25 crore.

When he attempted to withdraw his money on September 15, initially, he was asked to make smaller withdrawal requests. After successfully withdrawing Rs 95,000, a subsequent request was blocked because he had not followed the prescribed procedure.

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When he sought help, the advisers demanded another Rs 50 lakh, claiming the additional payment would unblock his account and enable him to withdraw his investments and profits. Suspecting foul play, the executive travelled to Indore in the third week of September and visited the office of the securities company named in the application.

The company’s officials informed him they did not operate any such application and that the platform through which he had invested was fake. He then immediately approached the cyber police in Indore, following which the case was transferred to the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for investigation.

The Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad police have witnessed a worrying surge in online share trading fraud cases over the past three years. Fraudsters employ a variety of baits, including trading tips, virtual lectures, mobile applications, and enticing promises of exorbitant returns. Officials have also expressed concern that citizens continue to fall prey to these scams despite several advisories, sensitisation campaigns, and wide media coverage.