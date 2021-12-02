Tech fiesta from Dec 6 for students, IT enthusiasts in Pune

Both 2020 and 2021 have been incredibly challenging for IT companies and learners as the Covid-19 pandemic prevented them from applying their knowledge and skills to real-world situations. To address this, The Data Tech Labs (TDTL) in Pune is launching Techknow Fiesta 2021, an event that promises to bring the zing back for all tech enthusiasts with multiple opportunities to showcase their technical prowess and quick-thinking.

The fiesta, with its motto ‘Skill up to Scale up’, is intended for students and corporates. All training sessions would be held online from December 6-20 and will be free of cost. The event is backed by industry leaders like Infosys and Amazon Web Services (AWS) and it will also assist organisations with employee engagement, retention and skilling.

Dr Amit Andre, Founder and CEO of TDTL, said, “At The Data Tech Labs, having served 87 countries, we understand the problem statement of major corporates when it comes to resources where today students learn emerging technologies from various sources at zero cost to few thousands but still lack skills which can be utilised by corporates. The main reason for this is the focus on ‘what’, rather than ‘how’ or ‘why’. With the help of case studies, projects, internships and sponsorship for startups, we want to extend this platform to all students in rural as well as urban regions of India. With an aim to scale up five lakh students in the first phase, we extend 200+ nuggets of learning.”

“Students will get industry-ready recognition in the form of certification, experience and media exposure to scale up their portfolio. It will also extend endless opportunities to diversify skill sets based on different emerging skills in the industry. Global leaders like Amazon Web Services (AWS) are also extending scholarships and prizes up to USD 10,000 as part of the exercise,” Dr Amit added.

College and university students will also explore hands-on applications with emerging technologies, get exclusive internship opportunities, chances to showcase their participation with certificates, perform for incubating new entrepreneurs with ideas and get up to 70 per cent discount on learning and certification on emerging industry needs.

The fiesta will also provide an opportunity to touch base with a few key topics like cloud technology essentials including hands-on lab exercise, implementing AI/ML using cloud services with hands-on lab access, data analytics for HR/L&D and organisation-wide cloud skills analysis to identify and forecast gaps with ROI.

On the other side, companies and working professionals will benefit by gaining an increase in employee engagement and retention, exclusive employee skilling initiatives, exclusive learning need analysis by industry leaders on approval and access to knowledge as a service platform with a platter of learning content across domains.