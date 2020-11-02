Pune tech expert wins Emmett Leahy award

Vijay Bhatkar (R) presented the award for 2020 to Dinesh Katre. (Express photo)

The Emmett Leahy award for 2020 was conferred on Dinesh Katre from the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Pune.

Katre, who heads the Human-Centered Design and Computing Group at C-DAC, is the first Indian to bag this award.

Established in the US in 1967, this international award recognises contributions of persons in the field of records and information management.

Among the many works involving e-library and archiving systems, Katre led the team that developed Digitalaya. It is a tool using which, a repository comprising over 2 Petaflop audio-visual content comprising dance, music, drama and cinema was created.

For this project titled National Cultural Audiovisual Archive (NCAA), undertaken in collaboration with Indira Gandhi National Culture for Arts, an ISO 16363 certification was later awarded.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.