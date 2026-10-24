Pune Teachers’ constituency records 85.87% turnout, Graduates’ seat 62.78% by 4 pm

Turnout in both constituencies higher than in 2020 polls

By: Express News Service
2 min readPuneOct 24, 2026 01:28 PM IST
Polling is scheduled for October 23, while counting will take place on October 27.The turnout in both constituencies was higher than the final figures recorded in the previous election in 2020. (File Photo)
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The Pune division Teachers’ constituency recorded a turnout of 85.87 per cent by 4 pm on October 23, while turnout in the Graduates’ constituency stood at 62.78 per cent, according to data shared by the Pune District Information Office.

The turnout in both constituencies was higher than the final figures recorded in the previous election in 2020, when turnout stood at 58.43 per cent in the Teachers’ constituency and 44.87 per cent in the Graduates’ constituency by 5 pm.

A total of 53,185 votes were polled in the Teachers’ constituency and 2,43,611 in the Graduates’ constituency by 4 pm. Voting took place at 310 polling stations for the Teachers’ constituency and 741 for the Graduates’ constituency. Counting will take place on October 27.

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At 2 pm, turnout stood at 57.89 per cent in the Teachers’ constituency and 40.60 per cent in the Graduates’ constituency. Both figures rose sharply over the next two hours. Final turnout figures for the October 23 polls were not available at the time of reporting.

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Minister of Higher and Technical Education Chandrakant Patil and Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi also cast their votes.

In the Graduates’ constituency, BJP candidate Dr Smita Jadhav is contesting against Harshada Deshmukh-Jadhav of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) and Sunil Modi, who is contesting as a rebel from the Shiv Sena.

In the Teachers’ constituency, BJP candidate Kaustubh Gawde is challenging sitting Congress MLC Jayant Asgaonkar. Independent candidate Sachin Sanap, who has the support of the BJP’s ally Shiv Sena, is also in the fray, as is former MLA Datta Sawant.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

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