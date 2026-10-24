Pune Teachers’ constituency records 85.87% turnout, Graduates’ seat 62.78% by 4 pm

The Pune division Teachers’ constituency recorded a turnout of 85.87 per cent by 4 pm on October 23, while turnout in the Graduates’ constituency stood at 62.78 per cent, according to data shared by the Pune District Information Office.

The turnout in both constituencies was higher than the final figures recorded in the previous election in 2020, when turnout stood at 58.43 per cent in the Teachers’ constituency and 44.87 per cent in the Graduates’ constituency by 5 pm.

A total of 53,185 votes were polled in the Teachers’ constituency and 2,43,611 in the Graduates’ constituency by 4 pm. Voting took place at 310 polling stations for the Teachers’ constituency and 741 for the Graduates’ constituency. Counting will take place on October 27.