Pune: Teacher held for ‘molesting’ girl

A 32-year-old teacher was arrested for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl student of a school during a physical training session.

The incident took place on Friday at a school located on the outskirts of Pune.

In this connection, an FIR has been registered at a police station on Saturday.

According to the FIR, the teacher molested the girl who is a student of Class VII. The family members of the girl later approached the police station and filed a complaint.

“We have arrested the teacher,” said the inspector in-charge of the police station where the case was registered.