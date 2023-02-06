scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
Advertisement

Pune: Teacher held for ‘molesting’ girl

The incident took place on Friday at a school located on the outskirts of Pune.

In this connection, an FIR has been registered at a police station on Saturday. (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
Pune: Teacher held for ‘molesting’ girl
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A 32-year-old teacher was arrested for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl student of a school during a physical training session.

The incident took place on Friday at a school located on the outskirts of Pune.

In this connection, an FIR has been registered at a police station on Saturday.

According to the FIR, the teacher molested the girl who is a student of Class VII. The family members of the girl later approached the police station and filed a complaint.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What Mayawati’s silence on Sidheeque Kappan case says
What Mayawati’s silence on Sidheeque Kappan case says
A prisoner in Pakistan: An IAF pilot’s tale of courage and fortitude
A prisoner in Pakistan: An IAF pilot’s tale of courage and fortitude
How a toilet campaign changed lives, helped women in Telangana’s Narayanpet
How a toilet campaign changed lives, helped women in Telangana’s Narayanpet
Conspiracy, data theft with ex-staff: Digital India firm accuses pvt company
Conspiracy, data theft with ex-staff: Digital India firm accuses pvt company
More from Pune

“We have arrested the teacher,” said the inspector in-charge of the police station where the case was registered.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-02-2023 at 00:33 IST
Next Story

Nepal govt on shaky ground as key ally dangles threat to quit

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close