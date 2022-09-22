scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

Pune: Teacher booked for caning 13-year-old student, hurling casteist slurs

A First Information Report (FIR) in the case has been registered at the Yavat Police station based on the complaint by the family members of the student, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste community.

The incident took place around 3.30 pm on Wednesday on the school premises.

The Rural police have booked a school teacher from a village in Daund taluka of Maharashtra’s Pune district for allegedly caning a 13-year-old student and hurling casteist slurs against him.

A First Information Report (FIR) in the case has been registered at the Yavat Police station based on the complaint by the family members of the student, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste community.

An offence in the case was registered in the early hours of Thursday.

“According to the complaint filed by the family members of the boy, the teacher caned the student on his back during the ongoing school classes. The teacher is also alleged to have hurled casteist slurs against the student, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste community. We have booked the teacher for the offence registered in the early hours of Thursday,”said Inspector Narayan Pawar, the in-charge of Yavat Police Station.

Pawar said the teacher, who is yet to be arrested, has been booked under provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act along with Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections pertaining to physical assault, intentional insult and criminal intimidation.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 22-09-2022 at 02:03:18 pm
