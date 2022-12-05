scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 05, 2022

Pune teacher beats 6-year-old boy for ‘bad handwriting’, booked

The teacher from a central government-run school in Pune is also accused of threatening the child not to tell his parents about the corporal punishment, said police.

Police said that a case has been registered against the female teacher for intentional insult and criminal intimidation. (Representational)

A teacher from a school in Pune has been booked for allegedly hitting a six-year-old student with her hand for bad handwriting. The teacher from the central government-run school is also accused of threatening the child not to tell his parents about the corporal punishment, police said.

Senior Inspector Deepak Lagad of Wanawadi police station confirmed that a non-cognisable offence has been registered against the female teacher. A case has been charged against the teacher for intentional insult and criminal intimidation among others under the Indian Penal Code at Wanawadi police station, based on a complaint filed by the 35-year-old father of the Class 1 boy, the officer said.

Though the incident took place on October 20, the father approached the police only recently after the boy opened up about the incident to his family members.

According to the complaint, the 35-year-old teacher hit the boy with her hand for his bad handwriting and also threatened to beat him up if he told his family members about it.

In the case of a non-cognisable offence, the police or investigating agency requires a court’s approval to initiate a probe and make arrests of the persons named in the case.

First published on: 05-12-2022 at 03:04:11 pm
