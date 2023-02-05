Pune: Teacher arrested for molesting student

Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
The Pune city police have arrested a 32-year-old teacher for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl student during a physical training session.
The incident took place Friday at a school located on the outskirts of Pune. An FIR in the case has been registered at a police station in Pune city Saturday.
According to the FIR, the teacher molested the girl who is a student of Class VII. The family members of the girl later approached the police with a complaint.
“The FIR in the case was registered on Saturday. We have arrested the 32-year-old teacher.” said the inspector in-charge of the police station where the case has been registered.