Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
Pune: Teacher arrested for molesting student

The incident took place Friday at a school located on the outskirts of Pune. An FIR in the case has been registered at a police station in Pune city Saturday.

According to the FIR, the teacher molested the girl who is a student of Class VII. (file)

The Pune city police have arrested a 32-year-old teacher for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl student during a physical training session.

According to the FIR, the teacher molested the girl who is a student of Class VII. The family members of the girl later approached the police with a complaint.

“The FIR in the case was registered on Saturday. We have arrested the 32-year-old teacher.” said the inspector in-charge of the police station where the case has been registered.

First published on: 05-02-2023 at 19:42 IST
