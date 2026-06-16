TCS employee’s suicide: Two weeks on, accused still at large as probe continues

More than two weeks after a 48-year-old Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) employee allegedly died by suicide at his home in Pune’s Bhosari, the three people named in his suicide note remain at large. The investigation is underway, with police recording statements of the company’s HR manager and other employees, but no arrests have been made yet.

The victim, Amit Abhay Bramhe, a resident of Suvidha Park in Bhosari, Pimpri-Chinchwad, was employed at TCS’s Hinjewadi office. He died at his home around 4 pm on June 2. He left behind a wife battling cancer, and a 19-year-old son who subsequently filed a First Information Report (FIR) at Bhosari police station on June 9.

What the suicide note said

In his alleged suicide note, Bramhe named three people he held responsible for his distress: two women colleagues who worked as project managers at TCS, and a man who had no direct connection with the company.

According to police, in the suicide note Bramhe accused the two project managers of persistently troubling him at work, assigning him hard work, downgrading his performance ratings, and denying him leave even when his father and wife were unwell.

The third accused, an acquaintance from outside TCS, allegedly developed a personal grudge against Bramhe. According to the FIR, this man’s wife became friends with Bramhe’s wife on Facebook in 2024, and the two families were in touch since.

The man allegedly believed that his wife left him and went abroad to the Philippines through an NGO because of Bramhe and his wife’s influence. Acting on this belief, he allegedly filed false complaints of cheating and theft against Bramhe at Hinjewadi police station. He also reportedly sent Bramhe a legal notice through a lawyer and submitted false complaints against him on TCS’s official email.

Police action so far

Bhosari police registered a case against all three accused under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) and Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). However, no arrests have been made as of June 16.

Senior Police Inspector Sandip Ghorpade of Bhosari police station said that the investigation is active. “The investigation is on; we are in contact with TCS, and statements are being recorded of the HR manager and other concerned employees. However, the three accused as mentioned in the suicide note are yet to be arrested,” Ghorpade told The Indian Express.

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TCS responds

On Saturday, TCS issued a statement expressing condolences and said it was cooperating with authorities.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague, Amit Brahme. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this extremely difficult time,” the company said.

Regarding the allegations against its employees, TCS added, “We have also taken note of the allegations against the two employees and are ascertaining the facts. Complete cooperation is being extended to relevant authorities as they continue their investigation.”

The company also said it would not comment further while the process was ongoing, but reaffirmed its commitment to a safe workplace. “We remain committed to fostering a workplace that is respectful, supportive, and inclusive for all our employees,” it stated.