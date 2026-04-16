Pune tankers’ strike leaves Undri, Mohammadwadi, Pisoli residents scrambling for water supply

Residents' groups said many accidents and traffic violations involving tankers could have been avoided if a piped water supply had been ensured (Representative image).

A strike by private water tanker operators that began on Wednesday triggered an acute water crisis in several southern parts of the city, including Undri, Mohammadwadi, NIBM and Pisoli, among other areas. With no piped water infrastructure in many of these areas, housing societies dependent on tanker supply are now rationing water for basic needs such as cooking and sanitation.

Residents across multiple societies said the disruption has pushed them to the brink, with many likely to run out of stored water within a day.

Sunil Koloti, a resident of Nyati Windchimes in Mohammadwadi, said, “The last tanker came at 11 am on Tuesday, and we are now out of water. Residents are using mineral water for drinking. Our area came under Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) jurisdiction in October 2017, but for almost nine years, there has been no water line infrastructure laid out. Even after repeated meetings, there is no development on the ground. At least PMC should arrange tankers for those who have completely run out of water.”