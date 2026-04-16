Pune tankers’ strike leaves Undri, Mohammadwadi, Pisoli residents scrambling for water supply

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A strike by private water tanker operators that began on Wednesday triggered an acute water crisis in several southern parts of the city, including Undri, Mohammadwadi, NIBM and Pisoli, among other areas. With no piped water infrastructure in many of these areas, housing societies dependent on tanker supply are now rationing water for basic needs such as cooking and sanitation.
Residents across multiple societies said the disruption has pushed them to the brink, with many likely to run out of stored water within a day.
Sunil Koloti, a resident of Nyati Windchimes in Mohammadwadi, said, “The last tanker came at 11 am on Tuesday, and we are now out of water. Residents are using mineral water for drinking. Our area came under Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) jurisdiction in October 2017, but for almost nine years, there has been no water line infrastructure laid out. Even after repeated meetings, there is no development on the ground. At least PMC should arrange tankers for those who have completely run out of water.”
In nearby Nyati Ethos, where around 650 flats are occupied, the situation is equally severe. Resident Durga Bhattacharya said, “We are completely out of water. There are senior citizens, children and working people in the society. The tanker supply has been cut off abruptly. This is tanker suppliers’ hooliganism to pressurise citizens and authorities.”
She added that tanker operators have been demanding an additional Rs 100 per trip, increasing monthly costs by nearly Rs 50,000 for her society. “They are doing this purposely after residents raised concerns over violations by drivers that recently claimed two lives. Even when we approached PMC for help, they said their tankers could be attacked. So, from whom should we seek help? No MLA, MP or corporator has reached out,” she said.
In Pisoli, Tehseen Teerandaz from Sai Shraddha Society said, “We have around 80 families, many of them retired armed forces personnel. Today, we didn’t turn on the washing machines to save water. By tomorrow morning, whatever is left will be exhausted.”
A similar situation is unfolding in Undri. Sushant Bankar from Ganga Fernhill said, “We have 194 flats. The water supply was switched on for just two hours, and we are using it very sparingly. By Thursday morning, we will run out completely. Managing in this heat is becoming very difficult.”
Residents’ groups say the crisis highlights a long-standing infrastructure gap. Deepa Cheema, co-founder of the Mohammadwadi-Undri Residents Welfare Development Foundation (MURWDF), said, “We have been dependent on tankers for years due to the absence of a water pipeline. When we are paying taxes regularly, where is the money going? Many accidents and traffic violations involving tankers could have been avoided if a piped water supply had been ensured. But on the other side, strangely, large residential projects are being approved without basic infrastructure.”
Civic officials, however, said work is underway. Virendra Kelkar, Superintending Engineer of PMC’s water department, said, “Maintenance and remaining work of water tanks in Mohammadwadi, along with transmission and distribution lines, will likely be completed by May 15. We are currently working on the Katraj-Kondhwa road transmission line, and trials will start shortly.”
He added that a complete shutdown of the water supply is scheduled due to ongoing work, which may affect pressure for two days. “Providing water through PMC tankers will also be difficult due to ongoing maintenance work. Residents who have run out of water can contact the tanker point at Ramtekdi or the PMC water department, and we will try to supply them,” Kelkar said.