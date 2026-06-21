Pune tanker crash leaves woman dead; driver arrested

In the last six months, seven people have died in accidents involving water tankers in Pune city and Pimpri Chinchwad. (File Photo)

A speeding water tanker dashed into a two-wheeler, causing the death of a woman and leaving her husband injured, in the Hadapsar area of Pune city on Saturday.

The dead has been identified as Neha Sumit Upadhye, 27, a resident of Sunrise Housing Society in Hadapsar. Her husband, Sunil Upadhye, 30, lodged the First Information Report (FIR) at the Kalepadal police station.

The police have arrested the tanker driver, Rameshwar Yamgir, 32, under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 106, 281, 125 (a), 125 (b), and several sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Investigators said Sumit Upadhye works with a private company. He and his wife were going from Sayyadnagar to Satavnagar on a two-wheeler when the speeding tanker knocked them down from behind around 4.15 pm. The couple collapsed on the road, and the water tanker ran over Neha Upadhye, causing her death. Sumit Upadhye also sustained severe injuries and was admitted to a hospital for treatment.