Building Pune: New Mula-Mutha River bridge linking Vadgaonsheri, Mundhwa to ease traffic

A second bridge will come up on the riverbank Development Plan (DP) road being built between SSPMS College and Mundhwa, as part of the Riverfront Development project. (Express photo)

To address Pune’s traffic bottlenecks and connect both banks of the Mula-Mutha River, from Nagar Road and all the way to Hadapsar, the Pune civic body has decided to build a new bridge at Tadigutta Chowk, linking Vadgaonsheri with Mundhwa. A second bridge will come up on the riverbank Development Plan (DP) road being built between SSPMS College and Mundhwa, as part of the Riverfront Development project.

The new crossing joins a growing number of river bridges: the existing ones from Yerwada to Bund Garden and Kalyaninagar to Koregaon Park, the double-decker bridge now under construction from Kharadi to Mundhwa, and the Godrej Infinity road from Kharadi to Keshavnagar. Together, they will tighten the link between the city’s two rising IT hubs. Kharadi is fast emerging as a technology centre amid rapid urbanisation, while Hadapsar already hosts a dense cluster of IT and industrial zones alongside major townships.