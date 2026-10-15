Building Pune: New Mula-Mutha River bridge linking Vadgaonsheri, Mundhwa to ease traffic

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To address Pune’s traffic bottlenecks and connect both banks of the Mula-Mutha River, from Nagar Road and all the way to Hadapsar, the Pune civic body has decided to build a new bridge at Tadigutta Chowk, linking Vadgaonsheri with Mundhwa. A second bridge will come up on the riverbank Development Plan (DP) road being built between SSPMS College and Mundhwa, as part of the Riverfront Development project.
The new crossing joins a growing number of river bridges: the existing ones from Yerwada to Bund Garden and Kalyaninagar to Koregaon Park, the double-decker bridge now under construction from Kharadi to Mundhwa, and the Godrej Infinity road from Kharadi to Keshavnagar. Together, they will tighten the link between the city’s two rising IT hubs. Kharadi is fast emerging as a technology centre amid rapid urbanisation, while Hadapsar already hosts a dense cluster of IT and industrial zones alongside major townships.
“The Pune civic administration has proposed to appoint Envirosafe Consultants as the Project Management Consultant for planning and implementation of the work, for pre- and post-tender activities and for supervision of the new river bridge,” said Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram.
The Mula and Mutha rivers flow for about 44 km through Pune. Modelled on the Sabarmati River Revitalization Project, the city’s riverfront project aims to preserve and revive the rivers’ natural resources, with beautified banks, tracks, footpaths, ghats and tree plantations created for citizens to enjoy on foot.
Alongside this, a continuous 30-metre-wide DP road is taking shape between SSPMS and Mundhwa. To ease traffic, the 30-metre road must be aligned from Bund Garden Bridge to the Mundhwa bridge, with surrounding roads connected and an overbridge built in between, said an officer.
“A provision of Rs 4.25 crore has been made available in the annual budget of PMC for the year 2026-27 for the construction of a bridge over the river from Vadgaonsheri to Mundhwa Tadigutta Chowk and development of DP roads or bridges in the river improvement project,” Ram said.
The work will be allotted to an expert consultant once the standing committee approves the proposal.