Pune: Symposium on Article 370, triple talaq held

A state-level symposium on ‘Repeal of Article 370-Legal aspects’ and ‘Divorce-personal laws and triple talaq-legal aspects’ was held at MCE Society’s AKK Law Academy at Azam campus on Saturday.

Dr A Lakshminath, pro-chancellor, Chanakya National Law University, Patna, was the chief guest at the event. Lakshminath said, “History played an important role in the development of Constitution. Keeping autonomous status was a solution to keep Kashmir with India. Law can’t solve all problems, we have to listen to the voice of the people.” On triple talaq, he said, “Education and counselling can help in divorce problems. Wisdom should work, not emotions, in democracy.”

Dr Durgambini Patel, HOD, law department, SPPU, said, “Judiciary and law plays important role in impact assessment. Article 370 has not only legal aspects, it has polito-legal and socio-political issues.” Dr PA Inamdar, president, Maharashtra Cosmopolitan Education Society, said, “While interpreting law provisions, one should consider the factual as well as real situation.”