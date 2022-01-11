Pune: Swimming pool lifeguard who lost job to Covid dies by suicide

A man who worked as a life guard at a swimming pool run by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) died by suicide at his residence in Mundhwa on Sunday night.

Police have identified the deceased as Datta Shankar Pushilkar (41). He resided with his mother at Keshav Nagar in Mundhwa.

Police said Pushilkar used to work as a lifeguard at a swimming pool near Balgandharva Auditorium.

The swimming pool has been closed since March 2020 due to Covid outbreak causing Pushilkar to lose his job, officials said.

While no suicide note was found, police suspect Pushilkar died by suicide because he failed to get another job.

The incident came to light around 9 pm on Sunday following which a team from Mundhwa police station reached the spot and took Pushilkar’s body away for post-mortem.