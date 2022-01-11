scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Must Read

Pune: Swimming pool lifeguard who lost job to Covid dies by suicide

Police have identified the deceased as Datta Shankar Pushilkar (41). He resided with his mother at Keshav Nagar in Mundhwa.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
January 11, 2022 5:36:16 am
Police said Pushilkar used to work as a lifeguard at a swimming pool near Balgandharva Auditorium.

A man who worked as a life guard at a swimming pool run by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) died by suicide at his residence in Mundhwa on Sunday night.

Police have identified the deceased as Datta Shankar Pushilkar (41). He resided with his mother at Keshav Nagar in Mundhwa.

Police said Pushilkar used to work as a lifeguard at a swimming pool near Balgandharva Auditorium.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Read |Ten resident doctors among 70 healthcare workers infected with Covid at Sassoon Hospital

The swimming pool has been closed since March 2020 due to Covid outbreak causing Pushilkar to lose his job, officials said.

More from Pune

While no suicide note was found, police suspect Pushilkar died by suicide because he failed to get another job.
The incident came to light around 9 pm on Sunday following which a team from Mundhwa police station reached the spot and took Pushilkar’s body away for post-mortem.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 10: Latest News

Advertisement