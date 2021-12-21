Pune: 250 swimmers take part in open water swimathon

Power Peaks endurance academy organised an open water swimathon at Kasarsai lake, around 20 km from Pune, on Sunday.

The swimathon was held in five different categories — 500 m, 1km, 3 km M, 5 km and 10 km — with each category having three different age groups — under-17, 18-45, and over-45.

Power Peaks had already organised more than 20 triathlons at this lake in the last five years, said its founder Chaitanya Velhal. All safety measures and quality facilities were ensured, he added.

The event was affiliated with the Swimming Association of Maharashtra and attended by around 250 swimmers from many parts of the country, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Delhi, Kanpur and so on.

The event had a few notable participants like Vaishnavi Jagtap who had represented India in the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Meanwhile, a para-athlete Trupti Jain won the 1 km category.

Huafrid Billimoria, an athlete with dystonia (a movement disorder in which muscles contract involuntarily) took part in the 10km swim and the organisers claimed that she is the only disabled athlete in the world to do so. Dashrath Jadhav, aged 64, was the oldest participant while Rudra Gupta, aged 8, was the youngest.

“The aim was to give Indian athletes an opportunity to experience world-class events along with international rules and details; without having to leave the country,” said Velhal.

Velhal said the academy is focused on endurance training with precision and scientific training to help athletes achieve previously unscaled performances. The academy has trained more than 700 athletes till date, he said.