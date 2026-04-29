Pune swelters as nights stay hot, days touch 40°C

The trend was observed even in the localities which had been sweating the most through recent mornings. Magarpatta, Hadapsar, Wadgaonsheri and Koregaon Park remained at the top of the highest minimum temperature chart of the day, but the readings were between 25.4 degrees Celsius and 26.4 degrees Celsius.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
3 min readPuneApr 29, 2026 07:23 PM IST
summers-heatOn Wednesday, the maximum temperature was around 40 degrees Celsius in Shivajinagar, Koregaon Park and Magarpatta (Source: Express Archives)
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When the Shivajinagar station recorded a minimum temperature of 23.2° C on Wednesday, it was a sign that the heat was easing, if only slightly. Pune’s main weather office had recorded a minimum temperature more than 24 degrees Celsius for the two straight days on Monday and Tuesday.

The trend was observed even in the localities which had been sweating the most through recent mornings. Magarpatta, Hadapsar, Wadgaonsheri and Koregaon Park remained at the top of the highest minimum temperature chart of the day, but the readings were between 25.4 degrees Celsius and 26.4 degrees Celsius.

Several areas had a comparatively pleasant start to the day, with the morning temperature at 21.4 degrees Celsius in Lavale and Pashan and NDA staying below 21 degrees Celsius. The weather office has said that Wednesday’s lower temperatures were due to the Western Disturbance receding and making wave for the cooler North Westerly winds to enter the region.

The morning temperature is unlikely to plunge a lot. In the next few days, the readings will be only 1 or 2 degrees Celsius lower. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the Shivajinagar and Pashan stations will experience a minimum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius on April 30. On May 1, when Pune will mark Maharashtra Day and International Workers’ Day, the morning temperature is expected to be around 22 degrees Celsius in Shivajinagar and Pashan; 24 degrees Celsius in Lohegaon, Chinchwad and Koregaon Park and 25 degrees Celsius in Magarpatta.

The days are scorching hot in most parts of Pune. On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was around 40 degrees Celsius in Shivajinagar, Koregaon Park and Magarpatta, while Lavale and Wadgaonsheri were only a degree Celsius lower. NDA and Pashan, which was, usually, cool faced the heat as must as Hadapsar and Chinchwad, which are, generally, warmer parts of the city.

With a clear sky forecast through the week, the maximum temperature is likely to change only marginally in the coming days. In Shivajinagar and Pashan, the daytime temperature is expected to be 37-38 degrees Celsius in the next few days. In Lohegaon, the maximum temperature is likely to be 41 degrees Celsius on April 30 and 40 degrees Celsius on May 1 and 2, before rising to 41 degrees Celsius. The IMD has said that, though the days feel hot, the temperatures are aligned with usual summer patterns and there is no heat wave in Maharashtra, except in Vidarbha at present.

Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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