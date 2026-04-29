Pune swelters as nights stay hot, days touch 40°C

When the Shivajinagar station recorded a minimum temperature of 23.2° C on Wednesday, it was a sign that the heat was easing, if only slightly. Pune’s main weather office had recorded a minimum temperature more than 24 degrees Celsius for the two straight days on Monday and Tuesday.

The trend was observed even in the localities which had been sweating the most through recent mornings. Magarpatta, Hadapsar, Wadgaonsheri and Koregaon Park remained at the top of the highest minimum temperature chart of the day, but the readings were between 25.4 degrees Celsius and 26.4 degrees Celsius.

Several areas had a comparatively pleasant start to the day, with the morning temperature at 21.4 degrees Celsius in Lavale and Pashan and NDA staying below 21 degrees Celsius. The weather office has said that Wednesday’s lower temperatures were due to the Western Disturbance receding and making wave for the cooler North Westerly winds to enter the region.