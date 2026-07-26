Missing ‘best-before’ dates at Pune sweet shops raise consumer concerns

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) raids in Pune have surged recently, driven by a new online grievance portal and the statewide “Safe Food, Safe Drug, Safe Maharashtra” campaign.

But a closer look at the city’s sweet shops reveals a gap that the campaign has yet to close.

A “voluntary’ rule from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has led many shops to stop displaying the best-before date on loose sweet trays. In several places, even basic price tags are missing – leaving customers with little way to judge freshness, quality, or cost before buying.

“In the period right after the Covid pandemic, once the FSSAI mandate came into effect, it was much simpler to pick mithai based on how fresh it was. Today, barring a handful, most sweet shops no longer display the best-before date. On top of that, price tags are missing in many outlets as well. As a result, consumers are left without the information they need to judge the freshness and quality of the sweets before buying them,” said Soham Gulmire, a resident of Akurdi.