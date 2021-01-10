Pune women, clad in traditional sarees, take part in virtual Vivekananda run

Vivekananda Youth Connect Foundation has been organising half marathons across Mumbai over the last four years on occasion of the monk’s birth anniversary. However, considering the prevailing pandemic situation, the marathon events have been cancelled this year. (Express Photo)

To mark the 158th birth anniversary celebrations of Swami Vivekananda, a group of 12 city women, clad in the traditional Nav Vari sarees, participated in the fifth virtual run, organised across 158 cities, by Vivekananda Youth Connect Foundation.

January 12, which marks the birth anniversary of the seer, is also observed as the National Youth Day.

The three-day (January 10 to 12) virtual run kicked off with much enthusiasm, said Mrunal Inamdar, ambassador of Vivekananda Run who organised the saree run at the Pune University.

Vivekananda Youth Connect Foundation has been organising half marathons across Mumbai over the last four years on occasion of the monk’s birth anniversary. However, considering the prevailing pandemic situation, the marathon events have been cancelled this year.

Through the use of technology and running apps, the idea of virtual run is fast catching on with the masses, especially at a time like this, as it meets all social distancing guidelines.

Dr Rajesh Sarwadnya, founder, Vivekananda Youth Connect Foundation, said the ‘Fit India Movement’, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is a major step towards ensuring the wellbeing of the masses, and especially the youth, who face regular health challenges due to the prevailing modern-day lifestyle.

Day one of the three-day virtual saw around 12,000 registered and non-registered participants.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.