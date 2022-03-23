Pune: To improve Swachh ranking, PMC asks employees, their family members to register positive feedback

In a bid to improve its fifth rank among big cities in the Union government’s Swachh Survekshan rankings, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has asked its employees to ensure that they and their family members register positive feedback on the civic body’s efforts to ensure cleanliness.

In an order issued to all civic departments, additional municipal commissioner Kunal Khemnar said that the survey would have weightage on positive feedback registered on the Union government’s ‘Swachhata’ and citizen feedback mobile applications to ascertain the consistency in cleanliness works in the city.

“All civic departments should give instructions to all its civic officers and staff to download the ‘Swachhata’ mobile application and register positive feedback on the cleanliness of the city by March 25. Also, they should register similar feedback on the citizen feedback application. All civic officers and employees should get their family members and friends also to register positive feedback on the cleanliness of the city,” Khemnar said.

“The civic officers and employees should also submit the names and mobile numbers of their family members who register the feedback to the PMC’s Swachh Survekshan war room,” he added.

The additional municipal commissioner further informed that the Union government may directly make a phone call to registered citizens for taking feedback on the cleanliness of the city so civic officers and employees should inform their family members about it.

The PMC improved its rank to No. 5 in 2021 from No. 17 in 2020 and No. 37 in 2019. The drop in ranking in 2019 after securing 11th rank in 2016, 13th in 2017 and 10th in 2018 had invited sharp criticism towards the civic body from political parties as well as citizen groups.