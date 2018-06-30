Pune: Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana wants subsidy, says will stop milk supply to Mumbai from July 16

Thousands participated in the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana rally in Pune, from Alka Chowk to Sakhar Sankul, on Friday. (Express photo by Arul Horizon) Thousands participated in the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana rally in Pune, from Alka Chowk to Sakhar Sankul, on Friday. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)

Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana leader and Swabhimani Paksha MP Raju Shetti on Friday warned that milk supply to Mumbai would be stopped from July 16 if the state government failed to provide subsidy to farmers in the dairy sector.

Addressing his supporters, who had travelled to Pune to take part in the ‘Kaifiyat Yatra’, Shetti demanded Rs 5 per litre as subsidy for dairy farmers to help them tide over the present spate of low procurement prices.

Making a strong case for direct subsidy, Shetti cited the example of Karnataka where the government has been running such a scheme for the past few years. “The subsidy should be given for a few months till the crisis is over,” he said.

Shetti claimed the total cost of running the subsidy programme would be around Rs 400 crore.

The MP, who had walked out of the ruling NDA, announced: “In case the government failed to adhere to our request, we would stop the supply of milk to Mumbai from July 16.”

Unsold stock of skimmed milk powder (SMP) and the imposition of Goods and Services Tax on by-products have seen dairies slashing procurement prices at the farm gate level.

Most dairies are paying farmers between Rs 17 and Rs 22 per litre for milk with 3.5 per cent fat and 8.5 per cent solid not fat. Recently, Gokul — the Kolhapur Cooperative Milk Union — had reduced its procurement price from Rs 25 to Rs 23 per litre in view of the mounting losses.

Dairies have asked for subsidies to export the SMP, the unsold stock of which is estimated to be around 3.5 lakh tonnes across the country. Milk to the urban market of Mumbai is generally supplied from Kolhapur and Sangli districts, where Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana has a strong presence.

Gokul alone supplies around 7 lakh litres to the Mumbai market, while Warna, another cooperative dairy, supplies 2.5 lakh litres per day to the metropolis. Amul and Nandini, the brand of the Karnataka Milk Federation, are the other important players in the city.

The rally also highlighted issues faced by cane farmers. With an eye on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Shetti trained his guns on the sugar mills that are yet to pay the growers the minimum fair and remunerative price.

At present, cane arrears in the state are estimated to be Rs 1,500 crore.

In a meeting with Sugar Commissioner Sambhaji Kadu Patil, Shetti has demanded that the defaulting mills be compelled to clear dues in the next 15 days.

“In case they fail to do so, we will collect the letters of revenue recovery from the commissioner against the defaulters on July 20. We shall ensure that the sugar stock of the defaulters are auctioned

by the district collectors,” he said.

