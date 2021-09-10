scorecardresearch
Friday, September 10, 2021
Pune: SVP Cantonment General Hospital calls upon NGOs for special Covid vaccination drive

The NGOs have been requested to gather the homeless, beggars and those below the poverty line – who are yet to get vaccinated – for the special drive.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: September 10, 2021 1:02:18 pm
A woman gets a shot of a Covid-19 vaccine in Pune. (Express Photo: Ashish Kale)

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Cantonment General Hospital (SVPCGH) in Pune Cantonment has called upon NGOs and organisations working for the underprivileged in the city to participate in their vaccination drive in the fight against Covid-19.

Earlier this week, the 100-bedded SVPCGH Hospital had conducted a mega vaccination drive during which it administered the first dose of Covidshield to 388 people and the second dose to 304 people in a single day.

