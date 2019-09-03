Pune: Suspended MES worker held for cheating job aspirants

In a joint operation by Southern Command Liaison Unit of Military Intelligence and Pune Police, a suspended employee of Military Engineering Service (MES) was arrested for allegedly duping job aspirants by promising them an appointment at the MES and giving them fake recruitment letters.

Police identified the accused as Ganesh Babulal Pardeshi, who was suspended from the MES in 2015 due to similar complaints.

According to police, Pardeshi continued to cheat job aspirants while under suspension. Police said the joint team arrested the accused late on August 31 and he had been remanded in police custody.

An officer from Wanawadi police station said, “Pardeshi is suspected to have cheated dozens of men and women aspiring to get a job by promising them an appointment at the MES on payment of Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. We have recovered some appointment letters, identity cards and round seals. We are now probing if he has any accomplices and if anyone from within the establishment helped him.”

Officials said as many as 100 people had been duped.