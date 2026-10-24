After suspected dengue death, Pune Municipal Commissioner reviews preparedness

By Sameer Anasingaraju
Following the suspected dengue-related death of an eight-year-old child in Lohegaon a couple of days ago, Pune Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram visited Dr Naidu Hospital in Baner on Saturday to review measures to contain the rising incidence of the mosquito-borne disease.
During the visit, Ram reviewed dengue cases, hospital bed availability and preventive measures being implemented by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). He appealed to citizens not to panic and to seek medical attention promptly if they experience symptoms of dengue.
According to a press note released on Saturday, the PMC recorded 2,291 dengue cases between January and October 20 this year. Changing weather conditions, increasing construction activity, water storage during supply cuts and stagnant water in plant pots were cited as factors contributing to mosquito breeding.
The press note also stated that private hospitals in Pune have 4,409 beds, including 670 intensive care unit (ICU) beds, while municipal hospitals have 333 beds, including six ICU beds, available for dengue treatment. Dr Naidu Hospital has reserved 50 beds for dengue patients, of which 35 were vacant at the time of the review. Treatment there is free.
Ram directed the Health, Building, Encroachment and Solid Waste Management departments to coordinate preventive measures, particularly at construction sites, waste depots and encroached areas where stagnant water can encourage mosquito breeding.
Rapid diagnostic kits have been made available free of cost at municipal dispensaries. Free confirmatory tests are also available at Dr Naidu Hospital, Dr Kotnis Hospital and Kamala Nehru Hospital.
Until now, civic teams have inspected approximately 14 lakh homes and 28,31,386 water-storage containers. Aedes mosquito larvae were found in 18,885 containers across 13,000 homes. Notices were issued to 2,664 properties, and fines totalling Rs 6.3 lakh were collected according to the release.
The PMC is intensifying fogging in dengue hotspots and conducting awareness campaigns through schools, radio and garbage collection vehicles. Citizens have been urged to cover water tanks, prevent water accumulation and observe a weekly dry day to curb mosquito breeding.
(WRITER IS AN INTERN)