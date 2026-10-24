After suspected dengue death, Pune Municipal Commissioner reviews preparedness

By Sameer Anasingaraju

Following the suspected dengue-related death of an eight-year-old child in Lohegaon a couple of days ago, Pune Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram visited Dr Naidu Hospital in Baner on Saturday to review measures to contain the rising incidence of the mosquito-borne disease.

During the visit, Ram reviewed dengue cases, hospital bed availability and preventive measures being implemented by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). He appealed to citizens not to panic and to seek medical attention promptly if they experience symptoms of dengue.

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According to a press note released on Saturday, the PMC recorded 2,291 dengue cases between January and October 20 this year. Changing weather conditions, increasing construction activity, water storage during supply cuts and stagnant water in plant pots were cited as factors contributing to mosquito breeding.