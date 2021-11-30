Pune: Suspected chain snatcher attacks cop with knife and pepper spray, arrested

A suspected chain snatche allegedly attacked a police constable with a knife and pepper spray after he was chased and stopped by the cop in Nigdi on Monday morning. The suspect, who fled after the attack, has been booked on the charges of attempted murder and was arrested later, said the police.

The accused is identified as Raju Rathod (39), a native of Latur district.

A team from Nigdi police station was patrolling the Nigdi Pradhikaran area. They were looking for a suspected chain snatcher who had allegedly snatched a woman’s chain on Sunday morning in the same area. The woman had described the suspect as one wearing a jacket, red scarf and riding a specific bike.

Constable Satish Dhole (42) was patrolling the area in a car along with a local police volunteer Rakesh Hagawane. Around 7.30 am, when they were at Agrasen Chowk, they spotted a man exactly matching the description given by the woman complainant — jacket, red scarf, other features and the same make of the bike. After following the suspect for a while they intercepted him at an alley in the same area. Dhole identified himself and said he wanted to ask the man some questions.

The man suddenly took out a knife and tried to stab Dhole in the abdomen which he ducked. As a scuffle ensued, the man sprayed pepper on the faces of Dhole and Hagawane and ran away. The two were briefly treated at a hospital and later discharged.

Around Monday afternoon, the police arrested the accused.