Pune saw over 3,000 suspected cases of dengue since August this year: PMC data

Over 3,000 suspected cases of dengue fever were recorded by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in the last three months (August-October) and authorities issued notices to defaulters in residential societies, commercial properties and construction sites, the civic body said Friday. Meanwhile, while a heavy prolonged spell of rain led to a post Diwali surge in the number of cases, doctors are predicting a dip in the number of cases over the next two weeks with the winter setting in.

A total of 4,493 suspected cases of dengue have been recorded by the civic health authorities this year. Of this, 1,062 were reported in August while 1,188 in September. In October till now, as many as 796 suspected cases of dengue fever have been recorded by the PMC.

According to a PMC report, the lab tests have confirmed at least 475 persons with dengue infection. Overall, 2,974 notices have been issued to societies and construction sites apart from commercial establishments asking why action should not be taken against them for having mosquito breeding sites.

The prolonged spell of rain in October has yet again led to waterlogging and according to Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant medical chief, PMC, the breeding of dengue-causing aedes aegypti mosquitoes continues at these sites.

“The civic administration is focussing on destroying mosquito-breeding sites and have appealed that patients with mild illness can be managed at home,” Dr Wavare said, adding that over Rs two lakh have been collected in terms of administrative fee from the organisations, including housing societies and others, where mosquito breeding sites were found. “We are taking several precautions, including container surveys, and destroying breeding sites,” Dr Wavare added.

Dr Rajesh Gadia, consulting physician at KEM hospital, who has been involved in dengue research and treatment for the last two decades, told The Indian Express that a post Diwali surge in the number of cases is being witnessed. “Most the patients reporting to the hospital are mainly from neighbouring areas of Pune like Baramati and Phaltan. Patients with dengue fever who have had a drop in platelet levels below 50,000 and have severe abdominal pain, weakness, vomiting and breathlessness should seek hospital admission for better treatment, he said.

“We are anticipating a dip in cases within two weeks as the cold weather temperatures are not conducive for breeding of the dengue-causing mosquitoes,” he said.

Dr Piyush Chaudhari, infectious diseases consultant at Jehangir hospital, said due to the delayed retreat of monsoon, they continued to see a fair share of dengue cases in October too but the proportion of critical and complicated cases is less. “Those with symptoms of high fever, chills and pain around the eyes (retro-orbital pain) should get their dengue tests done immediately,” Dr Chaudhari advised.

According to Dr Amit Dravid, infectious diseases consultant at Noble hospital, the number of severe dengue cases has gone down. “However, we will have to wait and see what unfolds in the next ten days due to the heavy spell of rain,” Dr Dravid said, further cautioning about influenza illnesses in the coming winter months.