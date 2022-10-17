Pune has received 70% surplus rainfall this October, says IMD

The usual post-monsoon pricking heat and sunny days have been missing in Pune this October, all thanks to the cloudy and wet weather prevailing since the start of the month. This resulted in the city in Maharashtra recording 156.6mm rain against the normal 55.9mm, or 70 per cent in excess.

The city’s rainfall on October 16 was 78mm, one of the wettest spells in this month. Following continuous rainfall, shutters of reservoirs providing drinking water to the city were opened for brief periods.

Of the 18 major locations where rainfall is measured in Pune district–which has received 81.9mm, or 38 per cent above normal– 16 reported rain anywhere between 40 and 156mm. The wettest areas in the district during October 1 -16 included Shivajinagar (156.6mm) , Paud-Mulshi (145mm), Indapur (125mm) , Velhe (123mm), Shirur (104mm), Pashan and Bhor (92mm each).

The rainfall is likely to continue over Pune for two more days owing to the presence of rain-bearing systems.

After a delay of nearly 10 days, the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon commenced from northern parts of the state on October 14, but the rains over many parts, including Pune, are yet to cease. As on Monday, the monsoon withdrawal line passed through Lumding-Kailashahar-Berhampore-Kanke-Bilaspur-Brahmapuri-Buldhana-Dahanu.

For the second consecutive week, the incoming moist-loaded winds from the Arabian Sea over to the western and central regions of the state have led to cloudy skies and intermittent rainfall.

“There has been a sudden increase in the moisture levels over madhya and western Maharashtra regions, including Pune. Rainfall is likely to occur with a couple of intense spells during afternoon or evening hours on Monday,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting division of the India Meteorological Department, Pune.

A cyclonic circulation is present off the Kerala coast and the southwest monsoon continues to remain moderately strong over the southeast Arabian Sea areas, officials at the Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai said. Another cyclonic circulation is present over the central Arabian Sea.

Central Maharashtra and Konkan will receive heavy rainfall in view of these weather systems till Tuesday, the IMD said in its bulletin issued on Monday. Thereafter, rainfall is likely to take a brief break before returning around October 21, the officials said.