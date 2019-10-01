Pune: Supporting piers of Wanowrie causeway damaged after rain

THE WANOWRIE causeway, which was recently flooded due to heavy rain, has suffered damage at the corners of the supporting pier (raised platform) pillars, found an inspection team of the Pune Cantonment Board.

The 40-metre causeway will undergo a structural audit to decide whether heavy vehicles could ply on it, said Amit Kumar, CEO of the PCB.

Five days ago, heavy rain caused waterlogging and flooding in several areas claiming the lives of 26 people in Pune city and district. The water in Bhairoba nullah rose to over four feet above the causeway. A man and his car were washed away while two cars and a mini truck were stuck on the causeway. At least four persons, stuck inside the vehicles, were rescued by fire brigade personnel at the causeway near Ganga Satellite society and Raheja garden.

“A team from the engineering department has conducted an inspection and found that the corners of the piers are damaged. While the causeway has been temporarily closed by the traffic police, we will have to undertake a structural audit to decide whether heavy vehicles can ply here,” Kumar said.

He also said desilting work was underway at the bridge near Chimta vasti.

Search still on for Victor Sangale

The family members and friends of 26-year-old Victor Sangale, who has been missing since Wednesday night, have set up five teams that are visiting every local police station as part of their search operation. According to close relatives, they have distributed pamphlets bearing Sangale’s image and contact numbers.

“We have left no stone unturned and are basically checking along river banks that stretch up to Theur and beyond,” a relative said.

Only a year ago, Sangale had shared a post on Facebook on how he had managed to survive cancer. In his post, dated July 29, 2018, the CA student had said, “When I was in Class X, I bumped my foot on our couch and my leg swelled up. An X-ray showed an irregular growth in my bone and it was a cancerous tumour. I was just 15 — to me the word cancer meant death. After several rounds of chemotherapy, the orthopaedic surgeon said the entire bone from the knee to the ankle was affected. So, either I had to replace the bone with a rod or amputate my leg.”

While he adjusted to a new life with a prosthetic leg, the doctors also had to remove a part of his lung due to a cancerous growth. “I always wondered why me,” he wrote, but added that without this life-changing experience, he would have been a completely different person. “I don’t take anything for granted today and I have learned to appreciate the little things,” he had said.

From playing the guitar for the church choir to planning cycle rides from Manali to Khardung La, Sangale was unafraid of stepping out of his comfort zone.

“I never felt I had any limitation and hence hate the word handicapped,” he had written.