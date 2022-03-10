Pune: 40 supporters of former BJP corporator booked for raising ‘Go Back Fadnavis’ slogans

The Pimpri Chinchwad Police have booked around 40 supporters of a corporator who resigned from the BJP Wednesday for allegedly raising slogans and showing placards that read ‘Fadnavis Go Back’ during the former Maharashtra Chief Minister’s visit to Bhosari on March 6.

An FIR has been registered Wednesday at Bhosari police station under the provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act which pertain to maintenance of law and order. The police have booked supporters of Ravi Landge, who was elected as a corporator of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) from Bhosari area on a BJP ticket but had quit the party Wednesday amidst the ongoing spree of resignations of BJP corporators.

On March 6, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Pune, Fadnavis inaugurated various infrastructure projects in the Pimpri Chinchwad area. He had gone to Bhosari around 6 pm to inaugurate the Marutrao Ravji Landge Wrestling Arena. When Fadnavis arrived at the spot, around 40 supporters of Landge showed placards and raised slogans such as “Fadnavis go back” and “Corrupt Pimpri Chinchwad BJP, Fadnavis go back”.

Assistant Inspector Padmabhushan Gaikwad, who is investigating the case, said, “We have identified around 14 of the 40 persons who were a part of the group that raised slogans and showed placards. Further probe is on.”

Earlier, on March 7, the Pimpri Chinchwad Police had registered an offence against an unidentified person who allegedly threw footwear towards Fadnavis’s car when he had come for the inauguration of a development project in Purna Nagar area on March 6.