Pune on my plate: How a former Taj chef is rewriting the rules of eating out in Pune

Debashish, who has spent a lifetime working at Taj properties in India and abroad, brings his signature to his supper table, called Adda and Aroma.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
5 min readPuneUpdated: Aug 13, 2026 07:17 PM IST
Pune supper clubsDebashish's supper club evokes memories of people in Bengal being served each course separately on banana leaves. It is an experience that cannot be captured within the confines of a dining room. (Express photo)
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Not a weekend passes when Chef Debashish Chakravarty’s bungalow in Lohegaon isn’t bustling with families and friends. As they drive in, the chef is at the door with his wife, Kanti Chakravarty, asking an age-old question: “Did you have any difficulty finding the place?”

The evening air fills with chatter and laughter as a dozen people, including teenagers and children, enter the living room, decorated with homely sofas, family photographs and familiar memorabilia.

Debashish holds forth with stories of Sukhois flying overhead every morning. “Our frequency has matched their decibel. Now, I won’t be able to hear in a quiet forest,” he says, eliciting laughter. From the kitchen waft the aromas of slow-cooked dishes such as creamy chhanar dalna and mutton kosha, along with the sizzle of jhuri bhaja and beguni hitting hot oil.

Tables are laid out with brass plates and bowls, cut-work mats and bunches of tuberoses in flower vases. As people sit down for a meal, it is easy to mistake the gathering for relatives visiting the Chakravartys.

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Instead, this is one of Pune’s popular supper clubs, an eating-out concept that has travelled from across the world.

Towards the end of the 1990s, supper clubs began gaining popularity across the US, Europe and Cuba. They had the feel of dinner parties, packed more punch than a restaurant menu and were often as exceptional and experimental as an underground movement.

The supper club redefined the dining experience. At a supper club, seating is limited. Tables can be laid out in spaces ranging from college dormitories to private dining rooms. Strangers turn up after hearing about the club through foodie networks, friends or social media. Unlike at a restaurant, diners do not order from a menu but leave themselves in the hands of the chef.

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Debashish, who has spent a lifetime working at Taj properties in India and abroad, brings his signature to his supper table, called Adda and Aroma. Rather than shock diners, he offers the grace of an old-world Bangali babu, even when cooking other cuisines. His cooking has aged with the quiet wisdom of years, and his supper club was born from a passion for traditional dishes and the joy of feeding.

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Sunetra Roday, former principal of the Maharashtra State Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology, who attended a dinner by Debashish, her former student, says, “I remember the mutton. It was cooked beautifully, absolutely tender. He was serving us himself. There was hot food coming to the table. That is a luxury you cannot enjoy everywhere.”

While part of the meal is laid out as a buffet, allowing guests to fill their plates with rice, dal, vegetables, fritters, chutney, papad and cutlets, Debashish and Kanti move around the tables, filling glasses with beverages such as aam porar shorbot, serving hot puris or luchis, refilling curries and urging guests to “try some more of this”.

The dinners stretch over three hours, much like festive meals in Bengal, where courses are interspersed with conversation. The Chakravartys add to the banter.

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“Supper clubs are very common in Kolkata and Mumbai. It is coming up in Pune and Bengaluru,” says Debashish.

He shares nuggets about Bengali food, such as the Bengali fondness for potatoes while serving aloo posto, and busts myths about the cuisine. “Despite a plethora of non-vegetarian dishes, vegetarian food holds prime position,” he says.

A guest quizzes him about the Maharashtrian bhaji and Bengali bhaja. Someone else points out similarities in ingredients across the cuisines. Soon, all the tables are talking to one another.

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“I made many friends among the other guests and got to know many different things as we were talking all the time. We normally go and eat out, maybe call up a restaurant to book a table. You don’t know how long you have to wait and you cannot have a relaxed and leisurely meal,” says Roday.

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She returned for a Parsi meal and enjoyed the mutton dhansak and patra nu machhi. “Though I have been in the field of food for very long, I was very impressed. The lagan nu custard was different, wonderful,” she says.

Sujata Banerjee, who had visited friends, says the supper club has an intimate, community-driven atmosphere where multi-course meals are shared by “strangers who later turn friends”.

“The food is soulful and personal, unlike in a restaurant. Here, you can get a taste of slow living. Without loud music or the rush, you enjoy the food. Importantly, you don’t feel heavy after eating so much,” says Banerjee, who is visiting Pune from Baroda.

Debashish’s supper club evokes memories of people in Bengal being served each course separately on banana leaves. It is an experience that cannot be captured within the confines of a dining room.

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“Once the rains cease, we will set up such a table in the open air,” promises Chakravarty.

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Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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