Pune: Supervisor of mall arrested for molesting colleague

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have arrested the supervisor of a mall for allegedly molesting his female colleague while he was pretending to train her. The woman lodged the first information report in this case at the Wakad police station on Tuesday.

Ambedkar allegedly told the complainant, who is his junior, that he would be training her on Tuesday evening. During the training, he allegedly molested her behind the mall.

When the victim shouted for help, the accused allegedly tried to gag her. The victim managed to get away.

Police Sub-Inspector Ashok Nimkar, investigating officer of the case, said, “We have arrested the accused. The woman had recently started working at the mall.”

