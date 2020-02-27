Pune: Summit to discuss ways to tackle diabetes to begin on March 6

The International Diabetes Summit aims to empower healthcare professionals with the latest research and knowledge, Lal L Chellaram, Chairman of Chellaram Diabetes Institute, told mediapersons Wednesday. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock, File) The International Diabetes Summit aims to empower healthcare professionals with the latest research and knowledge, Lal L Chellaram, Chairman of Chellaram Diabetes Institute, told mediapersons Wednesday. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock, File)

The Chellaram Institute has organised its 4th International Diabetes Summit, from March 6 to 8, to identify practical ways to tackle the growing menace of diabetes and the resulting complications.

The International Diabetes Summit aims to empower healthcare professionals with the latest research and knowledge, Lal L Chellaram, Chairman of Chellaram Diabetes Institute, told mediapersons Wednesday.

Major General Dr Madhuri Kanitkar, Major General Medical, Udhampur, will be the Chief Guest while Dr Bhushan Patwardhan, Vice-Chairman, University Grants Commission, will be the guest of honour. International speakers from Karolinska Institute in Sweden, Mayo Clinic and the University of Virginia in USA, University of Leicester, Imperial College and University of Newcastle in UK and Dusseldorf University in Germany will be at the summit.

The summit will also cover discussions and talks on in-hospital blood sugar control, cost-effective diabetes care, glucose monitoring with time-in-range, new advances in diabetes care, diabetic heart failure, insulin pumps, bariatric surgery, once-a-week injections, role of artificial intelligence in diabetes management, next-generation Diabetology, remote monitoring of diabetes, improving patient care and others.

Over 40 researchers will present posters and free papers at the conference, aiming for the Rs lakh Chellaram Foundation Diabetes Research Award. Chellaram Diabetes Institute, in collaboration with The Blue Circle Foundation, will flag off a 3-km marathon at 6.30 am on March 8 from J W Marriot Hotel. Children and teenagers with type-1 diabetes will participate in this event, Dr Unnikrishnan AG, CEO of Chellaram Diabetes Institute, said.

He said the summit offers a necessary academic bridge where eminent diabetes experts from around the world contribute their knowledge about diabetes care strategies, “thereby effectively helping save lives”.

