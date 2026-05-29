Pune on my plate: From Mastani to Kokum, the iconic summer drinks that define the city

Written by Atashi Sinha

When summer arrives in Pune, the city turns to its favourite local coolers that do not just quench thirst but nourish the soul. From thick Alphonso mango-loaded Mastani to century-old fizzy sodas, Pune’s summer drinks are part of the city’s culture, history, and identity. Here are four iconic summer drinks that continue to keep Punekars cool as they face the sweltering heat.

Mastani: An experience in a glass

No conversation about Pune summers is complete without Mastani. Believed to have originated in Pune in the early 20th century, Mastani was created as a richer variation of the traditional “doodh cold drink.” The name is attributed to Mastani Bai, the legendary second wife of Maratha Peshwa Bajirao I. Some theories also suggest the drink earned its name because customers described it as “mast,” meaning excellent or delightful.

Traditionally, Mastani is made by blending milk, sugar, and fresh fruit pulp into a thick shake, then topped generously with scoops of ice cream, fresh fruit pieces, dry fruits, cherries, and tutti-frutti, making it a combination of a milkshake and a dessert.

Mastani became synonymous with Pune summers, especially Mango Mastani made using fresh Alphonso mangoes. While Gujjar Cold Drink House, established in 1923, is often credited with creating the original Mastani, iconic establishments such as Sujata Mastani have also played a major role in popularising it.

“We don’t use any preservatives, emulsifiers or stabilisers. Our Mastanis are a crowd pleaser solely because of the fact that we stick to 100% natural fruit pulp, fresh cream, and evaporated milk. For the people of Pune, our Mastani is an undisputed emotion,” said Nikhil Kondhalkar and Anand Kondhalkar, the current-generation owners of Sujata Mastani.

Today, Mastani is available in several flavours, but Mango Mastani remains the undisputed summer favourite.

Ardy’s: This one’s older than Coca-Cola

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Long before global soft drink giants entered India, Pune already had its own fizzy favourite. Ardeshir, popularly known as Ardy’s, began in 1884 — two years before Coca-Cola was invented in the United States. The brand was founded by Ardeshir Khodadad Irani, a Parsi entrepreneur who migrated from Iran and settled in Pune. During the British colonial era, soldiers stationed in Pune Cantonment craved soda water, which had to be transported from Bombay. Ardeshir spotted the opportunity and began producing soda locally.

“He once noticed a clash at a bar which broke out because the soda water consignment hadn’t reached Pune. That’s when he saw this as a business opportunity and founded Ardy’s Soda in 1884. The purity of flavours, the delicious taste, and the quality of Ardy’s soda are the reasons why people still choose Ardy’s,” said Marzban Irani, the great-grandson of Ardeshir Irani and the current owner.

Raspberry became the brand’s signature flavour, while jeera masala, ginger, lemonade, green apple, and ice cream soda also gained popularity. Ardy’s continues to operate as a family-run business and remains deeply tied to Pune’s old-world café culture, found in iconic eateries around Camp. It still sells beverages in thick glass bottles with a refundable deposit system, preserving a charm that has survived generations.

Neera: Not your regular nariyal paani

Found at roadside stalls across Pune, especially near educational hubs and railway stations, Neera is a natural, non-alcoholic sweet sap extracted from palm and coconut trees. Tappers collect it before sunrise since the sap ferments quickly in the heat and turns into toddy. Deeply rooted in Ayurveda, Neera was promoted during the freedom movement as a healthy, indigenous alternative to alcohol and British tea. Rich in minerals, amino acids, and vitamin C, it aids in hydration, digestion, blood sugar regulation, and liver health. At around Rs 15 a glass, it remains one of the city’s most affordable ways to beat the heat.

Kokum sharbat: The Konkan cooler loved in Pune

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Tangy, slightly spicy, and deeply refreshing, Kokum Sharbat is a summer essential across Maharashtra. Made from kokum, or Garcinia indica — a fruit native to the Western Ghats — the sharbat is prepared by extracting the dried rind, giving it a deep crimson colour and tart flavour, mixed with sugar or jaggery, cumin, coriander, and black salt.

Traditionally consumed during harsh summers, it helps prevent dehydration, reduces body heat, and aids digestion.

From royal Mastani to heritage sodas and traditional natural coolers, Pune’s summer drinks reflect the city’s blend of history, culture and local taste — quenching thirst, lifting mood, and everything in between.

(Atashi Sinha is an intern with The Indian Express)