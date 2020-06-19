Pune: Four of family found dead, cops suspect suicide pact

The incident came to light at around 10.30 pm on Thursday when some acquaintances of the family informed the police after no one opened the door despite repeated knocks. (Representational) The incident came to light at around 10.30 pm on Thursday when some acquaintances of the family informed the police after no one opened the door despite repeated knocks. (Representational)

A couple and their two children were found hanging in their house in Sukhsagar Nagar area of Pune late on Thursday. Police suspect that it was a suicide part wherein the couple first killed their children before taking their own lives.

The incident came to light at around 10.30 pm on Thursday when some acquaintances of the family informed the police after no one opened the door despite repeated knocks.

The local cops broke open the door and found the four family members hanging with nylon ropes. They were were rushed to the hospital where they were declared brought dead.

The father ran a small unit of making identity cards, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Shirish Sardeshpande said, “Preliminary probe points to financial reasons behind the extreme act. The husband had a identity card-making business which had been affected because of restrictions due to the lockdown. Initially, a case of death pending probe into causes has been lodged. Further investigation will reveal the sequence of events and will ascertain the reasons.”

