Pune: Sufficient stock in four major dams to last the summer

Available stock in the five major dams providing drinking water to Pune city and the twin towns of Pimpri-Chinchwad stands at 18.91 TMC, as on Sunday. In other words, each of the four dams, Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Pavana, still hold an average of 50 per cent of their total holding capacity. Reserves from Temghar continue to remain low, as the reservoir is under maintenance. This reserve is expected to last till the onset of monsoon over Maharashtra, which is another two months away.

According to the latest reservoir stock report, issued by Khadakwasla Irrigation Division, Panshet (6.81 TMC) and Varasgaon (6.74 TMC) have maximum water reserve, followed by Pavana (4.13 TMC), Khadakwasla (0.81 TMC) and Temghar (0.45 TMC).

Last summer, there was no major drinking water shortage reported from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. The current summer, too, could see sufficient water supply till the monsoon.

The total dam stock in four major dams stood at 14.96 TMC at the end of April last year. It is highly unlikely, however, that the present stock could drop to 2020 figures, experts said. This is because water stock in Panshet, Varasgaon and Pavana is appreciably higher than their respective stock in April last year. This is, however, an exception for Khadakwasla, whose stocks are showing a similar trend as that of April 2020.

Pune residents could welcome Gudi Padwa, new year’s in Maharashtra, with light intensity rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunder. Officials at the Pune office of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) have said wind discontinuity over southern Maharashtra has caused instability over the region and could lead to overcast sky conditions over Pune district till the middle of this week. There are chances of light intensity rain and thunderstorm on April 13 and 14 over Pune city. Besides, a trough running between Vidarbha and North Tamil Nadu will be responsible for causing thunderstorm and hail over Vidarbha and sporadic rain over Marathwada and North Madhya Maharashtra regions, this week.