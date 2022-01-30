Pune: Sudden spike in Covid cases as 9,769 test positive in district

In a reversal of trend of the last few days, the daily count of coronavirus cases in Pune district showed a significant jump on Saturday with the detection of 9,769 new infections.

On Friday, 7,166 cases were detected in the district.

New infections in the district have been on a steady decline since reaching a high of 16,618 cases on January 21, though there have been a couple of days when it rose marginally.

The decline in cases seemed to have followed a dip in the testing numbers as well. From a high of over 40,000 tests ten days ago, the number came down to nearly 23,000 on Friday.

On Saturday, however, more than 28,000 samples were tested, which could have contributed to the increase in the detection of cases as well.

Of the 9,769 cases in the district, 5,410 were detected in the Pune Municipal Corporation areas, while Pimpri Chinchwad detected 2,645. There were 1,375 cases in Pune rural, and the remaining 339 were found in council and cantonment areas.

Active cases have also been declining in the district and have now fallen below 70,000.

As of Saturday, there were 69,511 active cases in Pune, of which 2,513, or less than four per cent, were admitted in hospitals.

Also, 17 deaths were reported from the district on Saturday, taking the total number of dead so far to 19,446.