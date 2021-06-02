Pune extends vaccination drive for foreign-bound students for one more day

So far, 464 students bound to travel abroad have been vaccinated till Wednesday afternoon at Kamala Nehru Hospital. (Source: Pune health authorities)

The local administration in Pune has extended the special Covid-19 vaccination drive meant for students headed to foreign universities for one more day as thousands requested inoculation this way.

“We have received as many as 1,982 emails from students requesting vaccination,” PMC health officials said. So far, 464 students bound to travel abroad have been vaccinated till Wednesday afternoon at Kamala Nehru Hospital.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Pune Municipal Corporation authorities were able to conduct vaccination in only 15 centres due to the limited supply of Covishield. Till now, 10.40 lakh doses have been administered in the city.



“We are anticipating a supply of Covishield doses by this evening or tomorrow. However, till now we have received 150 vials of Covaxin and that is being administered mainly as the second dose for those who had got the first dose a month ago,” Dr Suryakant Deokar, city immunization officer, said.

According to Dr Sachin Edke, Pune district vaccination officer, there are 58 government vaccination centres and 168 private ones operational now.

Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, assistant director (medical) of Pune circle, said, “We have received around 26,000 doses, of which approximately 14,000 are Covaxin.”

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.