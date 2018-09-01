Pune: Students take lessons in politics from city MP Anil Shirole

Students from Sanskriti School with Pune MP Anil Shirole at his home on Friday. Arul Horizon Students from Sanskriti School with Pune MP Anil Shirole at his home on Friday. Arul Horizon

How is a typical day in the life of a politician? Do they stay confined to their offices, only sign files and hold meetings or does it extend to more? These were among some of the questions which the students of Sanskriti School posed to MP Anil Shirole on Friday as they spent a day with him. On Friday, the school kicked off its ‘Experiential Learning Programme (ELP)’, the first by any city school, under which students get to spend an entire day with a professional, learn about their work day and gain hands-on experience.

“Currently, hands-on experience and internships are limited to senior college students. However, today competition is so tough that students have to make a career choice at an early stage. School students usually go by second-hand information whilst making such decisions. Sometimes they face disappointment as expectations are not realistic. By giving them an opportunity to spend an entire day with a professional, they learn the nature of job, skills needed, challenges and also are able to observe how critical thinking, decision-making play an important role in professional life,” said Devyani Mungali, founder and director of Sanskriti School.

School authorities said a form was circulated amongst students with several professions listed. About 22 students who chose to learn about politics were brought to Shirole’s office. Students will also be visiting an architect, software company, scientist, sportsperson and so on. The students started the day by visiting Shirole’s office where they were met by PMPML director Siddharth Shirole. They then accompanied him to PMPML Swargate depot, where they observed how public meetings are conducted. They then visited the PMPML workshop and store, studied the Intelligent Traffic Monitoring System (ITMS) and ended the day at the MP office where they interacted with Anil Shirole. Students asked him questions from his fitness regime to his views on environment conservation and how he handles a stressful day in the Parliament.

“I am very happy that a school took the initiative of starting such a programme for students to gain first-hand knowledge before students make a career choice. I am glad that politics is one of it. We need studied and good people to come into politics and that students be told that engineering or MBA is not only career option,” said Shirole. Diya Jian, a Class XI student said, “What media and movies shows about politicians is very different from real life. There they are shown as corrupt and lazy whereas we saw how early they begin their day, how many places they visit. They are extremely sharp too.”

