Pune students shine in architecture competition

Five students of architecture from Pune have made it to the final round of an internationally acclaimed architecture competition, The Drawing Board, which saw 2700 participants from 25 countries.

The students include Prathamesh Pawar, Arjun Borkar and Aniket Tambe from DY Patil School of Architecture, Pune, and Ameya Rathi and Taniya Jose from SMEFS Brick School of Architecture, Pune.

Organised every year by Mindspace Architects, a Bengaluru-based architecture firm and Rohan Builders from Pune, the seventh edition of The Drawing Board was held recently.

Ketan Gupta and Vaibhavi Dhiman from School of Architecture Planning and Design, Dehradun, won the competition.

Suhas Lunkad, Chairman and Managing Director, Rohan Builders, and Architect Sanjay Mohe of Mindspace Architects conceptualised the competition.