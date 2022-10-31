scorecardresearch
Pune students shine in architecture competition

The students include Prathamesh Pawar, Arjun Borkar and Aniket Tambe from DY Patil School of Architecture, Pune, and Ameya Rathi and Taniya Jose from SMEFS Brick School of Architecture, Pune.

Ketan Gupta and Vaibhavi Dhiman from School of Architecture Planning and Design, Dehradun, won the competition.

Five students of architecture from Pune have made it to the final round of an internationally acclaimed architecture competition, The Drawing Board, which saw 2700 participants from 25 countries.

Organised every year by Mindspace Architects, a Bengaluru-based architecture firm and Rohan Builders from Pune, the seventh edition of The Drawing Board was held recently.

Suhas Lunkad, Chairman and Managing Director, Rohan Builders, and Architect Sanjay Mohe of Mindspace Architects conceptualised the competition.

First published on: 31-10-2022 at 11:21:41 pm
