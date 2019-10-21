Pune: Students miss exam due to traffic snarls

At least 230 students, many of them visually impaired, could not take an annual online banking exam on Saturday due to traffic snarls caused by rain and election rallies. Eighty candidates from batch one and 150 candidates from batch two arrived at the centre after the commencement of the Institute for Banking Personnel Selection exam at Ion Digital Zone Ramtakadi Industrial area in Hadapsar.

“The aspirants tried their best to reach the examination centre on time but were delayed due to election rallies and heavy rain. Besides, visually impaired students require a scribe or writer to be present at the time of examination. However, they, too, reported late. We have been training students for the past 23 years and this is the first time something like this has happened. Most my students could not appear for the examination,” said Meera Badve, founder and director of Niwant Andh Mukta Vikasalya (NAMV), a Pune-based NGO.

Now, the aspirants and their parents have sought a re-examination as otherwise, the candidates will lose out on a year.

One of the visually impaired aspirants, Vikrant More, said, “There were many candidates who had to run four to five kilometres to reach the exam centre. There should be a re-examination as the delay was not caused by any fault of ours. We will request for the same.”

Meanwhile, Prabhakar Kanade, a writer who was to report at the venue, said, “The traffic remained stagnant from Swargate to Hadapsar. Many students and writers were made to wait outside the centre. This was going to be my first time writing for a visually challenged student.”