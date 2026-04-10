Stories in a scroll: Vertical films gain ground as youngsters seek faster entertainment

Written by Diksha Banik

For a growing number of young viewers, watching a series no longer requires hours of committment, rather just a phone screen and a few spare minutes or an hour.

Short, vertical micro-dramas, designed for mobile-first consumption, are steadily finding an audience among students and young users in Pune who prefer quick, self-contained narratives over long-form web series. Easy to access and faster to finish, these stories are increasingly being seen as an alternative to traditional streaming content.

“It’s convenient and I can complete a whole story in one or two hours max,” says Shruti Chavan, a college student who regularly watches such content. “With traditional web series, it feels like too much of an investment of time which I usually don’t have while managing academics and college events”

This shift reflects changing viewing habits, with smartphones now the primary screen. Vertical storytelling aligns with how audiences consume content—through scrolling and short bursts of attention.

Yet, behind this growing demand, filmmakers describe a more complicated reality.

“We shaped devices and now the devices are shaping us,” said Anandkumar Patil, a Pune based filmmaker who has worked on both traditional and vertical films. “I don’t think it was a creative choice why vertical films were made, rather I feel it was the platform’s format and consumer demand that drove this shift.”

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Unlike horizontal cinema, which allows for expansive frames and layered compositions, vertical storytelling often centres tightly on subjects, leaving limited room for spatial detail. Filmmakers point out that this shift affects not just how scenes are shot, but how stories are conceived.

Vertical mini dramas started with Instagram and Tiktok and ended up having their own separate platforms. (Special arrangement photo) Vertical mini dramas started with Instagram and Tiktok and ended up having their own separate platforms. (Special arrangement photo)

“The logic of filmmaking has changed in many ways,” Patil adds. “Most shot-taking logics like taking a mid-shot of a group were based on the aspect ratio that supported horizontal screens. In vertical, that’s difficult. You either move away from the subject or rely on multiple cuts.”

These limitations, filmmakers say, go beyond just framing and begin to affect the language of storytelling itself.

“In traditional cinema, a lot of meaning is created through layered compositions like placing objects within a frame to build metaphors or to create depth,” says Parth Vyas, a media academic and filmmaker. “The vertical format tends to limit that depth, because the frame is tighter and more subject-focused.”

Yet, despite these concerns around craft and depth, the format continues to find favour among viewers.

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“Vertical videos are easier to watch because you don’t have to rotate your phone—it’s more comfortable,” says Uzma Ansari, a frequent watcher of micro-series . “I like watching them because most of the content feels like quick entertainment.”

For many viewers, this preference is rooted in habit. “We are drawn mostly because we’re used to holding our phones in one hand, so vertical feels easier to access without adjusting anything,” adds Ansari.

Affordability is another factor driving viewership. Many micro-drama platforms offer free access, relying on advertisements rather than subscriptions.

“I don’t mind watching a 30-second ad if I can continue the story on these platforms. It’s comparatively affordable than Netflix or Prime,” says Chavan.

At the same time, audiences are aware of its limitations. “Verticals are good for a quick watch, but I cannot connect with them as I do with traditional series or movies,” says Khushi Naskar, a student viewer. “The stories mostly revolve around fantasy romance or drama, which often don’t carry much meaning.”

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Looking ahead, both filmmakers and viewers express cautious optimism, seeing vertical storytelling as still in an early stage of experimentation.

“Every format evolves with time and people might come up with their own creative expression,” says Vyas. “Phones are a major screen now and hence we will also keep adapting to it,” adds Vishal Dnyanadeo Nale, filmmaker.

“With the increase in production values, I think they will improve as they have evolved until now… I have watched these series for the past 4 years and I can see the improvement,” adds Chavan.

With a growing number of platforms investing in vertical micro-dramas, the format is steadily carving out its own space within the industry. Even as debates around creative limits and storytelling persist, its appeal driven by convenience, accessibility, and cost continues to draw viewers. How it evolves from here remains to be seen.

(The writer is an intern at the Indian Express)