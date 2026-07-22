‘Pune students have not stepped back’: Protesters stay put at Jantar Mantar

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
Written by Kalyani Lad
More than 800 student protesters from Pune plan to remain at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, where the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is leading a march to Parliament demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak. Protesters said they expect the situation to become more challenging in the coming days but have no plans to leave.
“If we leave now after so many days of hardship, it will all go in vain. I believe in the cause — this is bigger than any organisation or political party now. The questions being raised are about freedom of speech and democracy,” said Manthan, Maharashtra coordinator of the CJP.
Students from Maharashtra continue to play a key role in the protest, with volunteers coordinating supplies, legal aid and on-ground support in Delhi.
“Pune students have not stepped back. The support coming from all over India is keeping us going,” said Ayesha, another Maharashtra coordinator. “The government has to act now that the issue has been discussed in Parliament and leaders of national parties have extended their support,” she added.
“It’s raining here, and the police are acting like dictators — hitting students who gather outside the barricades. The situation is better than it was over the last two days, but we feel something bigger could happen,” said Raj Torne of Mumbai University.
“We are not leaving until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. We came here to extend our support and will remain at Jantar Mantar until our demands are met,” Torne said. “Many students have already left because they are running out of money to sustain themselves in Delhi, while others have returned due to professional commitments. But we will stay.”
Ketan Salvi of the AISF, Pune, said he was returning to Maharashtra with women and younger protesters who had travelled to Delhi.
“I am returning to Maharashtra to take back the women and young protesters who joined us. I will return to Jantar Mantar if the situation demands it again,” Salvi said.
Hundreds of protesters were injured in a police lathicharge on Monday. Delhi Police have registered cases against unidentified persons under provisions related to rioting, damage to government and private property, and assaulting public servants on duty. Security remains tight around Jantar Mantar and Parliament as the protest continues.