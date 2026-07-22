‘Pune students have not stepped back’: Protesters stay put at Jantar Mantar

Students from Maharashtra continue to play a key role in the protest, with volunteers coordinating supplies, legal aid and on-ground support in Delhi. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

Written by Kalyani Lad

More than 800 student protesters from Pune plan to remain at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, where the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is leading a march to Parliament demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak. Protesters said they expect the situation to become more challenging in the coming days but have no plans to leave.

“If we leave now after so many days of hardship, it will all go in vain. I believe in the cause — this is bigger than any organisation or political party now. The questions being raised are about freedom of speech and democracy,” said Manthan, Maharashtra coordinator of the CJP.