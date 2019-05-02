Pune: Three students feared drowned on trip to Mulshi dam, search operation on

Three students who were part of a group that had gone for a trip to Mulshi dam area near Pune on Thursday morning, are feared drowned after they entered the waters for a swim, police said.

As per the information from the Pune rural police, the incident took place around 7 am, when a group of six to seven students pursuing their MBA course at a college in Pune, went to a Mulshi dam reservoir in Valne village, around 40 kilometres from Pune city.

Sometime later, three of them entered the waters for a swim and disappeared after a while. When other students with them realised that the three had disappeared, they alerted local residents and police.

A search has been launched by local residents and a team from the district disaster management team along with the police. The three students have been identified as Sangeeta Negi, Shubham Raj Sinha and Shiv Kumar, all aged 22. The authorities at their college and the family members have been informed by the police.

Police officials said that the group had come to the area on Wednesday evening and was staying a resort nearby.