Pune students fare well in CBSE Class 12, principals say Covid year taught many lessons

This year, the overall pass percentage was 99.37 per cent, nearly 10 per cent higher than previous year’s 88.8 per cent and much higher than that of 2019, which was 83.4 per cent. The pass percentage for Pune Region was 99.35 per cent. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

The announcement of Class 12 results for students of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) marked the end of a difficult academic year, which was spent in online learning mode due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Almost all city schools reported 100 per cent results and did better than their previous year’s performance, with a large number of students in the 90-plus club. But even then, celebrations were muted.

While students and teachers were relieved of the pressure that the last academic year and the pandemic had put them under, many felt that a pen-paper board examination would have been a better mode of assessment.

Sanskriti School, Bhukum, which once again had 100 per cent results, saw more than 40 per cent students scoring above 90 per cent, with head boy Shyam Jayakannan emerging as the school topper with 97.8 per cent. Principal Damini Joshi acknowledged the hard work of students who, she said, had performed very well in an unusual and unprecedented year.

“The students adopted the new system wholeheartedly and worked exceptionally well against all odds. We are very proud of them for adapting to the new norms beautifully,” she said.

At GG International School, 28 per cent of 104 students who appeared scored above 90 per cent. Principal Bharti Bhagwani attributed steps such as conducting successive exams, continuous online sessions and constant counselling as the reasons behind such academic success.

The Aundh DAV School, which had one of the largest batch of students appearing for Class 12, recorded 100 per cent pass percentage and 118 of 229 students scored above 95 per cent.

Principal C V Madhavi said Soham Joshi (99.2 per cent) from Science stream and Stuti Chittora (97.4 per cent) from Commerce stream were the school toppers.

Delhi Public School, Pune, saw 117 of 149 Class 12 students in the 90-plus bracket, with school topper Samhitha P from the Humanities stream scoring 98.4 per cent while Ragha Shukla from Science stream scored 98 per cent.

Principal Neelam Chakrabarty said the year was difficult for students and teachers both. “This year it will be an unusual result, since it is being calculated at school level and board exams were cancelled. Honestly, we were expecting a slight dip in results since Class 11 scores were added and generally students don’t do that well in that year, but we were surprised when our final results sent back by CBSE were slightly higher than what we sent them. Having said that, I believe the pandemic year taught us a lot of lessons and the most important one is that we have to be prepared for any eventuality. Be it the mode of delivery of content or assessing students, we need new ways and I personally believe we should stop judging our children on the basis of a three-hour assessment, and we should come up with a robust assessment mechanism, which is outlined in the New Education Policy,” she said.

Jayshree Venkatraman, principal of SNBP School, said results of the academic year 2020-21 batch marked the first time in recent history when ‘consistent performance’ was adjudged the key to success. “CBSE had asked schools to share scores of the students based on their Class 10, Class 11 and Class 12 with 30 per cent, 30 per cent and 40 per cent weightage. Generally, students’ performance dips in Class 11 as their efforts also slacken. Hence, students whose performance was consistent even in Class 11 were adjudged the best performers this year,” she said.

Laxmi Kumar, director of The Orchids School, said that considering their success in beating the challenges posed by the pandemic, it would not be an exaggeration to say all schools have 100 per cent results and all students are toppers. “Schools and teachers have been struggling to adopt online-based solutions for instruction, let alone for assessment and accountability. It is of great policy interest to know whether students are able to have their educational needs met under these circumstances and to identify groups at special risk. The pandemic has compelled education institutions to rethink the near complete dependence of our education system on year-end examinations, which is probably the best result of all,” said Kumar.