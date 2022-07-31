scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 31, 2022

Three Pune students caned, threatened of low internal marks; three teachers booked

The incident took place on July 28 in one of the divisions of Class 10 in the school.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 31, 2022 12:31:56 pm
The police have invoked section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, which attracts imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years. (File photo)

Three teachers of a private school in the Nana Peth area of Pune were booked under the Juvenile Justice Act after they allegedly beat up three Class 10 students and threatened to give low marks in internal assessment after they reportedly created ruckus in the classroom, said the police Sunday.

The incident took place on July 28 in one of the divisions of Class 10 in the school. A First Information Report (FIR) in the case was registered at the Samarth Police station based on the complaint filed by the father of one of the three boys. The police have booked three male teachers under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

According to the FIR, one of the teachers allegedly caned the three students in the classroom at around 1 pm on July 28. The teacher then took the students to the staff room where he and two other teachers thrashed them, the father said in his complaint.

The teachers also allegedly threatened the students that they would give low marks in their internal assessment, said the father. The students narrated the incident to their parents, after which the FIR was registered.

The medical examination of the students was also conducted at the Sassoon General Hospital before the registration of the FIR. No arrests have been made in the case.

Senior inspector Ramesh Sathe, in charge of the Samarth Police station, said, “We have launched a probe into the allegations made by the parents against the three teachers.”

The police have invoked section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act which says’ whoever, having the actual charge of, or control over, a child, assaults, abandons, abuses, exposes or wilfully neglects the child..in a manner likely to cause such child mental or physical suffering.’

The section attracts imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years or with a fine of Rs 1 lakh or both.

