2 students, others booked in Pune for performance ‘glorifying’ Maoist leader Hidma

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The police in Pune on Wednesday booked two students and others in connection with the performance allegedly glorifying top Maoist leader Madvi Hidma during a cultural event at a government-run boys’ hostel in Pune.
Shabbir Shaikh, Sub-Inspector, lodged the First Information Report (FIR) in this case at the Vishrantwadi police station Wednesday night.
Mangesh Hande, Senior Police Inspector, Vishrantwadi police station, confirmed that the FIR has been registered against the students. “No arrest has been made. Further investigation is on,” Hande said.
As per the FIR, the police have booked two students, both from Gadchiroli district and students of BBA at a college in Pune city, and others, under sections 197 (1) (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 353 (1) (statements causing public mischief, causing disregard to any soldier), 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
“Two accused students and others had allegedly hampered the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India, presented a misleading content and danced a song based on dangerous Naxalite Hidma, during a cultural event at the hostel,” the FIR said.
The FIR mentions that Hidma was the commander of Battalion 1 of the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) of the banned CPI-Maoist.
Despite repeated attempts, the accused students were not available for comment.
Officials said a group of nine students, including the two accused, performed a dance on the song “O Re Bandook Wale” that allegedly glorified Hidma on the premises of Bharatratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Government Hostel in Vishrantwadi, Pune, between April 6 and April 14, to mark his 135th birth anniversary.
The police said the background was ‘Save Trees,’ but the students danced to a song about Hidma, who was gunned down by security forces in Andhra Pradesh in 2025.
Earlier, the accused students told the police and media persons that they were not aware that Hidma was a Naxal leader and had chosen the song about him only because it was “famous in the Vidarbha region” and had “nice beats”
They also told the police during the inquiry that they remixed a few songs, including the one on Hidma, which is available on YouTube, and then performed a dance to it while wearing clothes to resemble tribal freedom fighters Birsa Munda and Veer Veer Baburao Shedmake.
Vishal Londhe, Assistant Commissioner, Social Welfare Department, Pune, said that, prima facie, they believe the students may have innocently performed the song on Hidma.
A group of youngsters were arrested in November last year for allegedly shouting slogans in favour of Hidma during a protest against air pollution at the India Gate in Delhi.