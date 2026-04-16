2 students, others booked in Pune for performance ‘glorifying’ Maoist leader Hidma

The accused students have told the police and media persons they were not aware that Hidma was a Naxal leader. File Photo

The police in Pune on Wednesday booked two students and others in connection with the performance allegedly glorifying top Maoist leader Madvi Hidma during a cultural event at a government-run boys’ hostel in Pune.

Shabbir Shaikh, Sub-Inspector, lodged the First Information Report (FIR) in this case at the Vishrantwadi police station Wednesday night.

Mangesh Hande, Senior Police Inspector, Vishrantwadi police station, confirmed that the FIR has been registered against the students. “No arrest has been made. Further investigation is on,” Hande said.

As per the FIR, the police have booked two students, both from Gadchiroli district and students of BBA at a college in Pune city, and others, under sections 197 (1) (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 353 (1) (statements causing public mischief, causing disregard to any soldier), 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).