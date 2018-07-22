Pune: Student threatens hunger strike if not allotted hostel room, unions lend support

Savitribai Phule Pune University’ Savitribai Phule Pune University’

A student of the Women’s Studies Centre at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has threatened to go on an indefinite hunger strike if he is not allotted hostel accommodation. In a letter to the administration, the student has sought justice against the “incorrect” practices followed while allotting hostels. Student unions have written a letter supporting such students and have sent a list of demands regarding hostel admissions to university authorities, threatening a strike if the demands are not met.

The student unions, in their complaint, have alleged that hostel accommodation was being denied to students who had changed their course or department in the third year. They also alleged that certain departments at the university were allocated more hostel rooms. Earlier, the hostel office used to issue the list of admissions, but now each department is told to send its list of students.

“Some departments are claiming that they have been allotted fewer rooms, which was why one room was being filled with more students than its capacity. Hence, the number of rooms allotted to those departments should be increased. If a student changes the department, they are denied rooms. It is injustice as the student has given entrance exams and proven himself worthy of the course, so they should not be punished for deciding to do another course,” said Satish Debde, president of the Students’ Federation of India, SPPU.

Meanwhile, the complaint filed by the student alleged that even students who had less than 75 per cent attendance were allotted hostel rooms, while deserving students, especially those from rural areas, were denied rooms.

The student has threatened an indefinite hunger strike from July 25 if his demands are not met.

Hostel rector T D Nikam said the university had passed a rule a few years ago, which stated that students who have stayed in the hostel for the full term of a course, i.e. two years for post graduate courses, will not get an extension for a third year even if they applied to another course. “Actually, the capacity of the hostel is limited and we have to give preference to first-time students. So, any student can get admission into a hostel only once for a full-term course,” he said.

He, however, denied that certain departments were being allotted more rooms than others. “Some departments are older than others and the number of students is more. So, naturally, they have more rooms. Also, the capacity is adjustable as per admissions. In May this year, I had sent the hostel plan to departments and they were to make the allotments accordingly. Supposing a particular year, a department needs more rooms for girl students since their number is higher than boys, the allocation of rooms is adjusted accordingly. There is no discrepancy in allocation though,” he said.

