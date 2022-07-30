Pune: Student dies of suspected cardiac arrest on college trip to Raireshwar Fort

July 30, 2022 11:26:23 am
A 17-year-old student of a junior college in Baramati died of suspected cardiac arrest when he was on a trek to Raireshwar Fort near Pune along with a group of college students and teachers on Friday, the local police said.
Officers identified the deceased student as Shubham Pradeek Chopde (17) from Karmala taluka of Solapur district, who was studying in Class 12 at Shardabai Pawar Junior College in Baramati. According to officers at Bhor police station under Pune Rural jurisdiction, a group of around 60 people, including students of Class 12, their teachers and other staff members, had arrived at Raireshwar Fort for a trek, starting from Korle village in Bhor taluka. The fort is located around 75 km from Pune city.
Around 10.30 am, when the group had started climbing up the fort, Chopde suddenly started feeling unwell and collapsed, the police said. With the help of villagers from Korle, he was rushed to a Primary Health Centre in Ambawade village, where he was declared dead. The police said that preliminary findings of the autopsy suggested death due to cardiac arrest, adding that detailed reports were awaited.
The police said that they will probe the sequence of events leading to the death of Chopde, the steps taken by the college authorities to ensure the safety of the students, as well as their response after the incident. Chopde hailed from a farmer family and was known as a genial student in his college, officers added.
