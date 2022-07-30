scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 30, 2022

Pune: Student dies of suspected cardiac arrest on college trip to Raireshwar Fort

Around 10.30 am on Friday, when the group of students and teachers started climbing up the fort, Shubham Chopde, 17, suddenly started feeling unwell and collapsed, the police said.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 30, 2022 11:26:23 am
Pune news| MAharashtra newsOfficers identified the deceased student as Shubham Pradeek Chopde (17) from Karmala taluka of Solapur district, who was studying in Class 12 at Shardabai Pawar Junior College in Baramati.

A 17-year-old student of a junior college in Baramati died of suspected cardiac arrest when he was on a trek to Raireshwar Fort near Pune along with a group of college students and teachers on Friday, the local police said.

Officers identified the deceased student as Shubham Pradeek Chopde (17) from Karmala taluka of Solapur district, who was studying in Class 12 at Shardabai Pawar Junior College in Baramati. According to officers at Bhor police station under Pune Rural jurisdiction, a group of around 60 people, including students of Class 12, their teachers and other staff members, had arrived at Raireshwar Fort for a trek, starting from Korle village in Bhor taluka. The fort is located around 75 km from Pune city.

Around 10.30 am, when the group had started climbing up the fort, Chopde suddenly started feeling unwell and collapsed, the police said. With the help of villagers from Korle, he was rushed to a Primary Health Centre in Ambawade village, where he was declared dead. The police said that preliminary findings of the autopsy suggested death due to cardiac arrest, adding that detailed reports were awaited.

More from Pune

The police said that they will probe the sequence of events leading to the death of Chopde, the steps taken by the college authorities to ensure the safety of the students, as well as their response after the incident. Chopde hailed from a farmer family and was known as a genial student in his college, officers added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...Premium
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI banPremium
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban
From a childhood filled with gunshots and foul-mouths to the serenity of ...Premium
From a childhood filled with gunshots and foul-mouths to the serenity of ...
Government bailouts are not the answer to India’s energy sector woesPremium
Government bailouts are not the answer to India’s energy sector woes

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee

2

Spotting damaged hospital mattress, Punjab minister makes V-C lie on it

3

Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?

4

Ready for encounters, will go ahead of UP: Karnataka minister

5

Young and waiting: India's public examination and recruitment system is failing its youth

Featured Stories

Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
Explained: Who is Victor Bout, the Russian arms dealer the US may swap fo...
Explained: Who is Victor Bout, the Russian arms dealer the US may swap fo...
Explained: What is in Chile's proposed new constitution?
Explained: What is in Chile's proposed new constitution?
Two lawyers, same drawback: In Punjab AG row, AAP’s turnabout within months
Two lawyers, same drawback: In Punjab AG row, AAP’s turnabout within months
Washout clouds over Monsoon Session
Washout clouds over Monsoon Session
Hyderabad-based casino dealers under ED scanner for 'hawala ops'

Hyderabad-based casino dealers under ED scanner for 'hawala ops'

V-C resigns after Punjab minister asks him to lie on damaged hospital mattress

V-C resigns after Punjab minister asks him to lie on damaged hospital mattress

Bihar seeks report on schools shut Friday in minority strongholds

Bihar seeks report on schools shut Friday in minority strongholds

Varun Gandhi writes: Examination, recruitment system is failing youth
Opinion

Varun Gandhi writes: Examination, recruitment system is failing youth

On camera, elderly man beaten up by constable at station
Madhya Pradesh

On camera, elderly man beaten up by constable at station

Booze offers might end, old liquor policy could make comeback
Delhi

Booze offers might end, old liquor policy could make comeback

Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture
Bollywood Rewind

Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture

Childhood filled with gunshots, streetfights to serenity of Chess
Chess Olympiad

Childhood filled with gunshots, streetfights to serenity of Chess

Premium
Jahangirpuri violence: Shobha Yatra had weapons, say police

Jahangirpuri violence: Shobha Yatra had weapons, say police

Why BJP is unfazed about Cabinet expansion hold-up
In Maharashtra

Why BJP is unfazed about Cabinet expansion hold-up

Premium
Why is it too early to talk about vaccination against Monkeypox?
Doc, I have a question...

Why is it too early to talk about vaccination against Monkeypox?

Premium
JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 30: Latest News
Advertisement